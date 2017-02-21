ASP investigating former Hardy police chief

Arkansas State Police are investigating the former Hardy police chief following allegations of theft and fraud.

Henry H. Boyce, prosecuting attorney for the Third Judicial District, requested the investigation following recent contact from Mayor Jason Jackson.

In his letter to ASP, Boyce said Jackson had in his possession “proof that constitutes felonious conduct on behalf of his former Chief of Police Scott Rose.”

The allegations vary, but Boyce said they “specifically involve theft and fraud.”

Due to what he called an obvious conflict, Boyce asked ASP to open an investigation.

Jackson terminated Rose’s employment in January, citing “insubordination, fraudulent behavior and abuse of a position of authority.”

The mayor claimed he noticed “some discrepancies in an upcoming audit,” including a large fuel bill in Rose’s name.

Jackson told Region 8 News at the time he planned to ask State Police to investigate Rose.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android