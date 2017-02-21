District court judges plan to go paperless

Craighead County District Court Judges Thomas Fowler and David Boling are working to go paperless for much of district court.

According to Judge Fowler, they have been organized with paper documents and storage. But with the Craighead County Circuit Court moving to online, the district court system looks to do the same.

Fowler said this will not only help with better managing documents, but it will prevent the duplication of data entry in the system.

On Friday, they plan to meet with a Little Rock company to get briefed on how an online system will work.

