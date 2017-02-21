A Better Region 8: Kids can get overloaded with activities

Looking back, my wife and I very much enjoyed raising our three kids. It was rewarding and also chaotic.

I remember one basketball season when my two youngest played basketball. Our 7- and 8-year-old kids had different schedules for practice and several games a week for the entire season.

We loved watching our kids play, but there was one Sunday afternoon that my wife and I wound up at the same gym for two different games and actually sat together for the first time in months.

At that point we realized, we had our kids overcommitted. Our story is certainly not unique.

Parents these days are sending their kids to and from school, basketball practice, soccer practice, baseball practice, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, birthday parties, travel teams, games, piano lessons, and don't forget the homework. The list is endless. We keep them busy but are we keeping them too busy.

Extracurricular activities are there to help our kids grow and I am a big believer in them. But when is it too much?

This Thursday on Region 8 News at 10, Journalist Melanie Bednar looks into the busy lives we have our kids living. Her report explores both sides of the issue and talks with Region 8 parents and mental health professionals.

Letting our kids have the experience that all these activities offer while keeping an eye on when it's too much, makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

