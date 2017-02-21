Arkansas lawmakers OK bill that would block Satan monument

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have approved a bill that would effectively block a push for a satanic monument at the state Capitol.

The Senate on Tuesday voted 27-5 for a House-backed measure preventing the state's Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission from considering proposals to build or remove any monuments without legislative authorization. The bill now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk.

Current law allows the commission to consider monument proposals and to issue recommendations, even though none can be built without legislative approval.

The bill would block a public hearing planned on a Baphomet statue the Satanic Temple has proposed near the Capitol. The monument was proposed in response to a Ten Commandments monument lawmakers approved in 2015.

The Temple has said it doesn't believe the measure can be applied retroactively.

