Man arrested in assault case

A woman got help from a local business Saturday after a man reportedly tried to run her over with a vehicle, Jonesboro police said.

28-year-old Skyler Justin Sims of Jonesboro was arrested Saturday on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal use of a prohibited weapon after getting a call from a woman.

The woman told police that she and Sims had gone to Lowe's but had gotten into an argument.

"She stated that he tried to hit her while they were in the vehicle and missed," Officer Garrett Thomason said in a police report. "She stated that she tried to drive off in the truck and that he jumped in the bed and started hitting the back glass. She advised that when she reached the red light at Phillips and Red Wolf, that he stood in front of the vehicle and would not let her leave."

The woman also told police that she got out of the truck and then he got back in and tried to run her over, according to the report. The woman then ran across Red Wolf Boulevard to a business but was unable to get inside. However, she ran back across the street and went into the Waffle House where they locked the door behind her, police said.

Sims then left but later returned, police said.

He was arrested and police later searched his vehicle, finding a pair of brass knuckles in the driver's side door pocket.

Sims was being held in the Craighead County jail Tuesday.

