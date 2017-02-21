All fraternity and sorority social events at A-State suspended until April 1

According to a letter sent out Tuesday by Greek Life officials at Arkansas State University, all fraternity and sorority life social events are suspended effective immediately and will go until April 1.

The letter noted the suspensions include "all registered social events, drop-ins, formals, semi-formals, date nights or any other social event that you would register through the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life. For extra measure, please note that this also includes any unapproved/non-registered social events."

In the letter, obtained by Region 8 News, university officials were direct and to the point about the temporary suspension.

"Our goal in this temporary suspension is to use the month of March to host two Social & Risk Reduction Trainings - one for our fraternity members and one for our sorority members," the letter from Assistant Dean for Greek Life Alexis Hurdle read. "We are partnering with various departments across the Division of Student Affairs to assist us with these trainings. We are requiring that 100% of your chapter membership be in attendance for the training listed below. Failure to have 100% chapter attendance will result in a complete loss of social privileges through Fall 2017. Please inform your membership as quickly as possible so they can make appropriate arrangements to attend the appropriate training. Any members with academic conflicts are asked to attend the other training."

The fraternity meeting will be held March 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Hall, while the sorority meeting will be held March 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Hall. The meetings are being held in light of recent rape allegations involving the system at A-State.

One student on campus said it was it is time action to be taken.

"I believe, that at this point it might be necessary," John Norris, A-State student said. "If they won't take the necessary precautions to prevent these things from happening, I personally believe they need to take a step back and fix these things that have been obviously broken or not working at all."

University police have arrested a Lonoke man on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old woman at a Feb. 10 party at a fraternity house.

James K. Chambless, 20, of Lonoke was arrested on suspicion of rape and aggravated assault after an investigation by University Police. According to a probable cause affidavit, Chambless told detectives that he had sex with a woman at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity but that it was consensual. Chambless told authorities that "he had wanted to drink that night and had wanted to find a girl", also saying he was "very intoxicated."

He also told police in a recorded interview that he and the victim had "drunk sex" and that "things got carried away."

The victim told police that Chambless followed her into a bedroom at a fraternity house when she went to get her cell phone, authorities said.

The victim also stated Chambless "kissed her and she returned the kiss," the affidavit stated. However, she told authorities that Chambless took things too far and she told him "No", authorities said.

