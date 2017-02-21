Busy highway may be in need of new striping

The highway between Jonesboro and Paragould - U.S. 49 - has seen some wear and tear in recent years with the traffic, but faded paint on the road has drawn the attention of state highway officials.

Alan Walter, an engineer with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, said an area supervisor will review the location, finding problem areas along the road.

Walter said the area may be in need for new striping, but area crews do not have the equipment to fix the problem. A crew from Little Rock will have to travel to Northeast Arkansas to fix the problems.

"It is also based on a priority order if they are in the middle of a big project somewhere else, it may take a couple of weeks to get up here," Walter said.

The weather can play a huge role, especially when reflectors are removed during the winter months just in case a snowstorm hits. When the work is complete, the road will have six-inch stripes instead of four-inch stripes, Walter said.



