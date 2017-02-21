Taylor named Hardy Police Chief, issues discussed at meeting

The Hardy City Council named Interim Police Chief Tamara Taylor as the city's new police chief, replacing Scott Rose during a meeting in which council members and residents discussed several things.

Earlier Tuesday, 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce sent a letter to the Arkansas State Police requesting a criminal probe into Rose over allegations of fraud and theft.

At the meeting, several speakers spoke on their feelings toward the city moving on under the leadership of Mayor Jason Jackson.

One speaker agrees about the city moving forward but voiced concerns on how the mayor plans to bring the city together again Other speakers said they'd like to agree to disagree and let Jackson's leadership stand for the sake of Hardy.

Speakers said after Rose was fired, Jackson has refused calls, emails, and any communication that they've requested.

Also, a local newspaper representative said they will file a complaint against the city for not complying with FOIA requests.

As for Jackson, he said people are ready to move ahead.

"I'm just glad, everybody wanting to move forward and continue the growth that we are having now," Jackson said.

Taylor said the opportunity to serve as police chief is an opportunity to serve the public.

"We look forward to continue to serve the community, we would like for the community to know that we are here and we are happy to be here and we invite them to call us and correspond with anything they need at all," Taylor said.

Rose said he hopes this give him an opportunity to move forward as well.

"I'll be fine," Rose said. "Everything will work out whether I stay here and continue with my private businesses or I move back to Jonesboro and continue my career in law enforcement but that will be determined. We just got to get this cleared up first."

