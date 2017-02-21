GR8 Job: Students help police, victims

A GR8 Job for a group of Concordia Christian Academy students, who volunteered for a unique service project.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, students Jacob Sterling, Allison Sterling and Ashlyn Cottrell, along with school principal Korey O'Brian, delivered a supply of blankets for officers to use when they see victims at trauma scenes.

