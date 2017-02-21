Technology helping sick students at one school district - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Technology helping sick students at one school district

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

With the spread of mumps cases rising across Region 8, a new source of technology is helping students at one school district stay caught up with their work.

Students who are diagnosed with mumps are sent home for 20 days, which means they can get behind.

With technology like the Virgo robot, Skype, and Google apps, students at the Paragould School District can attend classes from home by signing up on the app.

The app, however, has let students attend class lectures, do homework, and take tests and quizzes all from home.

Paragould Junior High School teacher Dana Faulkner said the new technology has been a huge blessing and sigh of relief for her.

"It keeps them in the classroom," Faulkner said. "They're able to keep up, they're able to do their work and so when they do get to come back in the classroom, there's not hours and hours or days of trying to catch them up, they're already where we're at."

"You know, you can send work home, and say this is your makeup work, this is what you missed, but if they're not there for the instruction, they're not getting the learning."

Administrators said the technology doesn't just deal with the mumps case. The technology is tailored to a case by case basis, helping to meet the homebound student's needs.

Administrators also said they've experienced great success with the Virgo technology, with most students who've used it saying they walk back into the classroom without missing a beat.

