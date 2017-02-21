One injured in accident

A person was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after a one-vehicle accident in Greene County.

According to Greene County dispatch, crews went to the intersection of 626 and 628 Roads, near U.S. 412, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday due to the accident. Paramedics were called to the scene to help.

Greene County Rescue Squad Chief Curtis Davenport said the driver hit a driveway culvert and later had to be extricated from his car.

A helicopter was called to the scene but the person ended up being taken to the hospital by ambulance, Davenport said.

