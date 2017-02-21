Alzheimer's caregivers, support group hold first meeting

A support group, the UAMS Center on Aging Northeast, held their first meeting Tuesday for caregivers, families, and friends for those who suffer from Alzheimer's disease.

According to education specialist Deborah Levins, one out of two people over the age of 85 run the risk of developing the disease.

She said as the disease continues to progress, families and friends must find new ways to connect.

Levins added the goal of the support group is to become a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to share feelings, needs, and concerns.

"A lot of times when you have someone that's sick with any disease; even Alzheimer's in later stages, you don't get the time to get out," Levins said. "By meeting with the support group you get to talk with a meeting. Not only meeting new people, but you get to meet people that understand some of the problems that you're going through."

Other Alzheimer support groups are also across the state of Arkansas, Levins said.

The support group plans to meet the third Tuesday of each month beginning at 10 a.m.

