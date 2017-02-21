Paragould DCFS office in need of support

A place in Greene County where parents can visit their children in foster care is in need of a little TLC, an official said Wednesday.

The Paragould office of the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services has one comfort room. The legs on some of the chairs are broken while a children's table and chair are leaning up against the wall.

Officials there said the office serves children from infants to teenagers, with a plan to have a visit room that is helpful to all children and not just the smaller children.

"The kids that are crawling, it would be nice to have a rug for the parents to be able to sit down on the floor and play with them. A good piece of furniture that people can sit on and relax.;the teenagers with their parents," DHS family service worker Kim Bliss said. "There's just a lot of things that we need. Board games, a game system a TV something for big kids to do with their family."

People interested in helping can call Bliss at 870-335-6513.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android