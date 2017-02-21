Crimestoppers: Two people, over 30 warrants

New this week on Crimestoppers, the Jonesboro Police Department is looking for Justin Mackey and Jamie Craft.

Justin Mackey only has eight warrants but half of them are for not reporting to jail. Those are out of the Cash Police Department. The other four are from Jonesboro police.

Jamie Craft has a total of 23 warrants. All of them from JPD. One of them is a fail to appear warrant and the 22 others are for contempt of court for non-payment of fines.

If you can help police find Jamie Craft or Justin Mackey, that's worth money. Call in that tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP or text it.

Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 2-7-4-6-3-7 or type in the word "CRIMES" if your phone can do that. Then, in the message, type in 935stop.

One word, followed by your tip. Hit send and you'll get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. This is yours to keep for any future reward.

That's how Crimestoppers works, 935-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android