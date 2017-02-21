Police department sees success from program

A program that applies people to use a cell phone app to send information to authorities with the push of a button has proven to be good, a Paragould police captain said Tuesday.

Capt.Greg Trout said the department wants more people to use the Smart 911 app. The app allows people to set up a safety profile, with the information going directly to dispatch.

"It's a fantastic device to give us additional information that you may not have time to talk about in an emergency situation or you may not be able to talk about," Trout said.

At least 400 people have signed up for the program and nearly a dozen calls have been received by people using the app, Trout said.

