A-State Baseball Falls to No. 8 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (2/18/17) – The Arkansas State baseball team suffered a 16-4 loss to eighth-ranked Ole Miss Tuesday night at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

The Rebels (4-0) tallied 16 hits on the night and scored 11 runs between the second and fourth innings to take control of the contest early. The biggest blow was the second when Ole Miss had three hits, three walks, and a hit-by-pitch to go ahead 5-0. A-State scored two in the top of the third to get within 5-2 when Joe Schrimpf doubled home Winston Welch and Jake Bakamus.

However, Ole Miss scored three runs in each of the next two innings with an error aiding in the fourth inning’s three spot. The Red Wolves scored two more in the top of the fifth when Casey Vaughan hit his first career home run at A-State and Grant Hawkins scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 11-4. Ole Miss added five more runs in the seventh and eighth innings to set the final at 16-4.

Will Ethridge picked up the win for Ole Miss as the freshman went five innings with four runs allowed (two earned) with two walks and 10 of A-State’s 19 strikeouts, one shy of a school record. Bo Ritter took the loss for the Red Wolves after lasting 2.2 innings. Brandon Stuckenschneider tossed four innings and gave up five runs, though only two were earned.

Justin Felix led the Red Wolves at the plate with two hits, including a double, while Schrimpf led the team with two RBI. Hawkins had a single, scored a run, walked, and stole two bases to improve to a perfect 7-for-7 on the year. Will Golsan led the Rebels with four hits and four runs scored while Colby Bortles drove in three runs to lead the team without registering a hit (bases-loaded HBP and two RBI ground outs).

Arkansas State returns to action Wednesday afternoon against Mississippi Valley State at Tomlinson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. against the Delta Devils.