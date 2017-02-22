A-State Track and Field Concludes Competition at SBC Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (2/21/17) – The Arkansas State track and field teams wrapped up competition at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday with the men finishing fourth while the women were fifth in the team standings.

UT Arlington men earned the league title with 133.5 points ahead of Texas State (119), Louisiana (103.5) and A-State (102.5). On the women’s side, Texas State won the title with 166 points ahead of UT Arlington (99), Appalachian State (98), South Alabama (73.5) and A-State (70).

The Red Wolves added three individual championships on Tuesday with Jamil Peeples winning the 60-meter hurdles, Tiaan Steenkamp winning the men’s high jump and Erin Farmer the women’s shot put. A-State finishes with four individual champions at the meet. A-State had five individuals finish second on Tuesday, just missing the top spot on the podium.

Peeples took the top spot in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.95 seconds, just shy of the meet record he set Monday in the preliminaries. Steenkamp earned the high jump crown with a personal-best clearance of 2.17m (7-01.50). Farmer set a meet record with a shot put of 16.51m (55-02.00).

The Red Wolves had three others finish in the top eight of the high jump to give A-State a total of 21.5 points out of the event. Chase Riley was second with a clearance of 2.14m (7-00.25) while David Phillips (1.98m/6-06.00) was sixth and Clint Ligon (1.93m/6-04.00) tied for eighth.

Hannah Dunderdale accumulated 3,742 points in the pentathlon to finish second. Her points total of 3,742 ranks as the second most in program history. Itamar Levi also earned a second place finish with a shot put of 17.95m (58-10.75).

Jaylen Bacon earned second place finishes in the 60-meter and 200-meter dash. He was second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.68 seconds and second in 200-meter dash with a time of 21.16 seconds to improve his own school record.

Heinrich Herbst earned a podium finish in the men’s 800-meter run, placing third with a time of 1:53.54. A personal-best in the 5,000-meter run of 17:38.03 earned Elizabeth Gillette a fourth place finish.

Also earning top eight finishes were; Anaelle Charles fifth in 800-meter run (2:13.38), Viktoriia Sadokhina fifth in triple jump (12.42m/40-09.00), Shemiah Brooks sixth in triple jump (12.40m/40-09.00), Calea Carr seventh in shot put (14.44m/47-04.50), Janaya Chambers seventh in 400-meter dash (56.08), Erika Christian eighth in 400-meter dash (58.23), De’Airis Weakley eighth in 60-meter dash (7.70).

Several A-State student-athletes will advance to the NCAA Indoor Championships that begin March 10 in College Station, Texas.