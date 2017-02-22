Goodwill needing donations across Arkansas

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is in desperate need of donations.

Goodwill provides good deals for shoppers and life-changing services for several groups of people.

According to KATV, Goodwill is having to ship merchandise across the state to keep shelves full.

"Donations are really the lifeblood of our organization. Without that donation we can't change a life," Leisa Wamsley, Vice President of Donated Goods, told KATV.

She said Goodwill has helped over 4,500 people find jobs statewide but because of fewer donations and less funding, it could be a different story this year.

