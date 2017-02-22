Recall: Calphalon knives could break during use

Some knives involved in a recent recall are not a cut above because they can cut you.

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery has issued a recall for a few of their knives that can break during use, posing a laceration hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company has received 27 reports of finger and hand cuts, some requiring stitches. Also, Calphalon notes about 3,150 reports of broken knives.

The products include carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold individually and in sets made between August 2008 and March 2016.

Click here to see the list of recalled knives.

The knives were sold nationwide at retailers and online from September 2008 through December 2016.

If you have a knife listed in the recall, stop using it and contact Calphalon for a replacement.

