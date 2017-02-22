Man arrested for pulling knife, threatening to kill in parking lot

A fight in a Region 8 store leads to a knife being pulled and an arrest.

Bono police were called to the Dollar General, 102 U.S. 63, around 11 a.m. in Bono Tuesday because of a fight in the parking lot.

Police found 67-year-old Russell Wolfe fighting with another man in the parking lot of Bono Auto Parts.

Witnesses told police Russell fought with the other man inside the Dollar General before going outside and hitting him in the mouth.

According to the incident report, Wolfe pulled a knife and threatened to kill the other man.

The victim was taken to St. Bernards to be looked at, but police said no one was stabbed.

Wolfe is charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Wolfe will appear before a judge Wednesday.

