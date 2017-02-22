Broadway Bridge in Little Rock to open next week

After a tough demolition, the new Broadway Bridge in Little Rock is set to open.

According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, the Broadway Bridge is expected to open next week.

A ceremonial first crossing of the new bridge will take place on Monday, Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

An exact time of opening is not known, according to AHTD.

The Broadway Bridge made national headlines in September when the bridge’s demolition didn’t go as planned.

The implosion didn’t send the bridge spans plummeting into the Arkansas river. Instead, a tug boat had to force the bridge down.

Here’s a look at the decommissioning of the Broadway Bridge courtesy of the AHTD:

