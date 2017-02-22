Dogs tossed in dumpster reunited with owner after being stolen

Jonesboro Animal Control wants to know who tossed two pups out with the trash.

These dogs were found in a dumpster behind a business on Matthews Avenue.

According to a social media post from JAC, someone left them there to die.

One of the dogs is an 8-week-old male lab/cur mix, while the other is a one-year-old terrier.

The animal control did post an update Friday that the dogs have been reunited with their owner.

They were apparently stolen from her home and she was very excited to be reunited with them.

The case is ongoing, though, to find out who stole and dumped the pups.

Anyone with information on this case, should call 870-935-3920. The JAC says all information will be kept “strictly confidential.”

