Attorney's license suspended after not filing woman's divorce papers

A Heber Springs attorney accused of professional misconduct will not be able to practice law in Arkansas for five years.

The Arkansas Supreme Court’s Committee on Professional Conduct suspended Harold David “H.D.” Nations’ law license for 60 months.

In May 2015, according to the panel, a woman hired Nations to represent her in an uncontested divorce in Crittenden County.

After the woman signed the court documents Nations prepared, he began sending her text messages saying there were problems with the case.

By August, he told the woman they would have to “start the process all over.” He also mentioned he was evaluating his choice of law as a career.

A month later Nations said another attorney would take over the case and he was “voluntarily surrendering his law license.”

According to the suspension order filed on Feb. 15, 2017, Nations never filed the divorce papers.

What’s more, he did not surrender his law license and continued to accept clients in at least three court matters in Cleburne County.

The committee found Nations violated numerous rules, including not providing “competent representation” and for not refunding the legal fees.

In addition to suspending his license and sanctioning him with a separate reprimand, the committee ordered Nations to pay $1,000 restitution and $50 in case costs.

