Gov. Hutchinson signs efficiency bill into law

With War Memorial Stadium as a backdrop, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill Wednesday to merge three state offices and commissions into larger agencies citing cost savings as a key.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the law involves the War Memorial Stadium Commission, the Arkansas Energy Office and the Office of Health Information Technology.

The plan calls for the War Memorial Stadium Commission to be transferred to the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, while the operations of the energy office will go to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. Also, the Office of Health Information Technology will be moved to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hutchinson said in a statement that the restructuring will provide dividends, both in funding and providing key services.

"These realignment and cost-savings efforts continue my focus on making state government more efficient for the citizens of our state," Hutchinson said. "We've already seen significant benefits and savings from the agency consolidations of 2015, and I am confident we will achieve even greater savings as we continue to streamline services and responsibly utilize taxpayer dollars."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

