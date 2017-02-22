State police: 2 killed in fiery crash in western Arkansas

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say a man and a woman were killed in a fiery wreck on Interstate 40 in Franklin County.



State police have not yet identified the two victims of the crash, which shut down I-40 for hours on Wednesday because the truck that caught fire was carrying 40,000 pounds of ammunition. A preliminary report released Thursday says the truck was traveling west on the interstate near an overpass when its front passenger tire blew out.



State police say that caused the driver to lose control of the truck, but the crash remains under investigation. Authorities said Wednesday that truck's driver was killed in the wreck.

