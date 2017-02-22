AEDC hosts meeting for mayors, officials to learn more

Area mayors and officials were in Walnut Ridge Wednesday to learn more about how to apply for federal funds, with one mayor saying the opportunity was worth it.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission sponsored the event to discuss receiving the funds, which can go toward several projects including community centers, fire stations, and homeless shelters.

Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said the meeting was informative.

"We are willing to put in money, put in any kind of labor. We are just trying to figure out how to get access in order to complete some programs we would really like to do," Lewallen said.

More public comment meetings are set for the next two weeks around the state.

