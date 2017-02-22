New officer hits the streets of Greene County

A new officer is on the prowl in Greene County.

One-year-old Belgian Malinois, Dex, is now a proud member of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

“We now have a four-legged officer named Dex,” Carter said. “He is a drug detection dog. He’s also trained in tracking and assisting apprehension. He does a number of different things.”

Carter said they’re thrilled to welcome Dex to their law enforcement team.

“We’re very excited,” Carter said. “This has been a plan for a long time. We’ve worked with the quorum court and they gave us an officer. And then the people gave us a dog. So, it’s a win-win for us. It’s great.”

Carter said local businesses and community members donated $9,200 to purchase the animal.

“It was multiple businesses that donated,” Carter said. “Everybody in the community. Not only the businesses, but individuals were giving us money.”

Carter said he believed Dex will be a valuable member of their team.

“This is another tool for us,” Carter said. “This is an added resource to help us get drugs off the street. Not only that, we’ll use him in our jail. If a child or person gets lost he can assist in tracking and helping someone’s loved one get back home. This is just an all-around good thing.”

Dex and his handler, Deputy Anthony Ganus, went for two weeks of intensive training.

All of his commands are in German.

“He’s been working since Monday,” Carter said. “He’s doing very well.”

Carter said if it wasn’t for the community recognizing the value of a K9 unit, Dex might not be there.

“It’s unbelievable,” Carter said. “This is something the Sheriff’s Department has need for two years now. The dogs finally here and it’s unbelievable. It’s also unbelievable that our community supports the Sheriff’s Department the way they do. They just seem to love what we do and we love them. And it's, like I said in the beginning, it’s about them. So, anything we can do to make them feel safe and secure is another tool and everybody wins.”

Carter said Dex will also be dropping in on some students at schools.

“We’ll also take him to the schools,” Carter said. “Everybody loves dogs and it will help the kids and be good for them.”

Next, they’ll be investing in equipment to keep Dex safe when on the job.

“We’re also going to acquire a bullet-proof vest for him,” Carter said. “And there are a number of other things we’re going to get for him, but that’s in the future.”

Carter said he would like to see them get a second K9 unit for a different shift in the future.

