NRA drops support of Arkansas campus guns bill after changes

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The National Rifle Association is dropping its support of a bill allowing concealed handguns on Arkansas college campuses after it was limited to people 25 and older who have gone through active shooter training.

The NRA said in a statement Wednesday that it can no longer support the bill with the changes that were added through a deal struck between lawmakers and Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The initial version of the bill backed by the group would have required colleges and universities to allow employees with a concealed handgun license to carry on campus.

A 2013 law left the decision on whether to allow faculty and staff to carry concealed guns up to the schools, but none have opted to do so.

The revised bill is pending before the state Senate.

