Three arrested in theft case

Cleburne County authorities logged in some hours recently, arresting three people in connection with an investigation into the theft of logging equipment, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said.

Donald Moore and Sharon Moore, both of Hopewell, were arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving after authorities took a theft report in Drasco. Authorities believe the equipment had a value of around $5,700, but the investigation picked up steam after officials went to a home in Hopewell Feb. 16 and recovered several of the items.

Wesley Armstrong was also arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving in the case, Brown said, noting the investigation is still ongoing.

