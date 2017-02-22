School prepares for regional tournament, looking at safety concerns

The high school regional basketball tournaments are quickly approaching and officials at one area school are preparing for an increase in crowds.

The Riverside School District in Lake City is hosting the regional tournament this week and school officials said this is the first tournament the district - made up of Lake City and Caraway - has ever hosted.

A lot of preparation by school officials has gone into the event, including having law enforcement on standby for traffic and safety as well as helping at least 1,500 people each day at the tournament.

According to Riverside superintendent Jeff Priest, officials will have five police officers as well as firefighters at the school each day of the tournament. Priest said the district wants people to visit and enjoy the hospitality.

"We are just trying to be proactive, we want everyone to be here to watch the game, and enjoy it," Priest said. "You know there is going to be 16 teams coming from all around so we want to bring them the best atmosphere possible."

The tournament lasts through Saturday night.



