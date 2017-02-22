Area school plans major construction project

An area school district is planning for a major construction project, with school officials hopeful that the project will help with energy efficiency.

Buffalo Island Central superintendent Gaylon Taylor said the district is planning to build two new school buildings, with Kindergarten through 6th grade in Leachville and 7th through 9th grades in Monette.

The BIC School Board has discussed adding energy efficiency to both new buildings, with the plan to save money to fund future improvements with maintenance and utilities. Taylor said the project will save $60,000.

"We contracted Integrity and they've come back and shown us ways that we can add energy savings through LED lighting, through polished concrete, through higher efficiency HVAC units," Taylor said.

The district plans to start construction this summer, with work expected to be done by the 2018-2019 school year.

