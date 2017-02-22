Woman faces battery charge after altercation

A victim told police she was struck with a glass bottle at a fraternity house party, with another woman facing a battery charge as a result, the University Police Department said Wednesday.

Hannah Grace Cline of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of second-degree battery and minor in possession of alcohol after university police went to the Kappa Alpha fraternity house on Feb. 18.

University officials said Wednesday that a series of incidents led to the suspension of activities for fraternities and sororities at A-State until April 1.

According to a police report, University police went to the fraternity house on University Loop about an assault that had already happened. A Jonesboro police officer had gotten to the scene and heard what happened.

"Two females had gotten into an altercation, and one had hit the other in the head with a glass bottle," Officer Daniel Bradway said. "I found the victim standing outside the residence on the south corner of the porch, her face and shirt covered in blood."

Bradway said he later spoke to Cline, according to the report.

"I then asked her for her side of the story. She stated that she and the victim were on the dance floor when one of the suspect's friends fell. The victim (according to Cline) then said 'I hope she's hurt," according to the police report. "The victim grabbed her by the hair of the head and pulled her, she then swung the bottle that she was grasping, striking her in the left temple and cutting her just above the eye."

Bradway also said he could smell alcohol on Cline.

Bradway also spoke with the victim, police said.

"(She) stated she was speaking to her friend when she saw two other females that were not her friend, behind her. She then saw the one girl fall and stated 'she needed to stay there. Because that's where she belongs'," Bradway said, noting the victim told police that Cline had heard her and then used obscenities at her. "(The victim) then turned to her and that is when she was struck with the bottle."

District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Cline with second-degree battery and minor in possession of alcohol. Cline was released on her own recognizance and is awaiting a date in Craighead County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android