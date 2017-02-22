Group to renovate Black Rock basketball court

A group out of Walnut Ridge are now the caretakers of the basketball court at the former Black Rock Elementary School.

President of the Walnut Ridge Underground C. J. Sims said that are partying with the Lions Club to revive the basketball court.

The groups have agreed to fund the repair, repainting, and other renovations to the basketball courts.

