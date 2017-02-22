NEA March for Babies kickoff scheduled for Thursday

A kickoff event for the Northeast Arkansas March for Babies is set to take place Thursday, Feb. 23 in downtown Jonesboro.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Basement on Main Street.

A balloon release will be held to honor the babies who were lost in 2016 as well. Attendants are asked to wear purple.

During the event, attendants will be provided with helpful fundraising tips and tools you need to be successful for the 2017 March for Babies.

The 2017 March for Babies happens Saturday, April 29 in Downtown Jonesboro.

Money raised supports programs that help moms have healthy, full-term pregnancies, as well as fund research to find causes and preventions for premature birth.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android