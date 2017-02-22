Cotton draws hostile crowd for Northwest Arkansas town hall

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - Sen. Tom Cotton drew a hostile reception at a town hall forum in the Northwest Arkansas Ozarks.

A capacity, largely hostile crowd of 2,200 people filled the Springdale High School auditorium Wednesday to pepper the conservative Arkansas Republican with questions about everything from immigration and health care reform to President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

Placards dotted the crowd bearing such slogans as Placards "Refugees Welcome," ''Stop Trump Or Lose our Votes" and "We Need Those Latinos." Two supportive placards were visible, a Trump-Pence campaign sign and a "Women for Cotton" placard.

The crowd chanted "This is what democracy looks like" outside the Pat Walker Performing Arts Center before being admitted and seated. Springdale police on hand to calm several heated exchanges between those waiting in line.

When Cotton opened the event by asking the crowd to join him in the Pledge of Allegiance, the crowd complied, emphasizing the last words "for all."

The event, which saw Cotton take questions from booing members of the audience, was sought by a Northwest Arkansas group called Ozark Indivisible - which picketed Cottons' Springdale office last month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.