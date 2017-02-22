Water lines could help city grow

A Region 8 mayor said Wednesday that extending water lines from his city to Interstate 555 could provide an opportunity for the town to grow.

Bay Mayor Darrell Kirby said the area near the on and off ramps of the interstate is in a prime area for more businesses. With new businesses, he said he wants to use the sales tax revenue from those businesses to get the city out of a flood zone.

However, Kirby and city residents believe that the flood zone has been holding the city back.

Both Brenda Moon and Stacy Tennis live in Bay and believe the mayor's plan will work.

"I think it is a very good thing. Bay does need to grow, and I think that will help us because a lot of people will not move into Bay because of the insurance with flooding is so high they just back off from us," Moon said.

The plan, which is subject to the approval of the Arkansas Department of Health, can also help the Bay School District, both women said.

The city recently applied for a grant for flooding assistance, and if the city can get the grant, Kirby said he would like to see more subdivisions built there.

