Police chief credits alert for finding woman

A woman missing from Lawrence County has been found alive and safe, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

A farmer checking his farm found tire tracks on his land on Wednesday and noticed her car on his property Thursday. The farmer, Wallace Howe, then called the Greene County sheriff’s office.

Deputy Rick Mellow tells Region 8 News 83-year-old Regina Poindexter was found around 8:45 Thursday morning along Greene County Road 119.

Mellow said Poindexter was found walking along the road and a little dirty.

Chris Kirksey, Walnut Ridge police chief, credits a “be on the lookout” or BOLO alert played a major role in finding Poindexter.

Kirksey said once they gathered all the information from her family and friends, officials were able to send out an alert to all the agencies in Northeast Arkansas.

“It was the BOLO that was sent out and then landowner noticing the vehicle, everybody on the same page, it just worked out great,” Kirksey said. “And I would like to commend the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for the great work they do.”

An ambulance was dispatched to check on the woman's well-being. She as taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould.

Poindexter was thought to be in danger by the Walnut Ridge Police Department after she was last seen on Monday afternoon.

