Kindergarten to mom: 'Please choose healthier options...' after cake slice found

The friend of a mother with a kindergartener has taken to Facebook after the school sent a note about dessert brought from home.

Melinda Tankard Reist took a picture in early February of the note the mother was sent by the school.

It states the child was found with a slice of chocolate cake and to "Please choose healthier options for Kindy."

The woman did not identify the mom or what school sent the note.

TODAY reports the school has a policy against "processed" cake and biscuits.

The slice of cake actually came from the child's brother's birthday party and the leftovers were sent with them the next day.

Reist also told TODAY, "I understand that harried teachers are most likely trying to carry out school policy while not being trained dietitians. But I'm concerned about where this approach takes us."

