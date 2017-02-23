Osceola church to host free meeting for crime victims

A Mississippi County organization works to bring the families of crime victims together.

The L.V. Floyd Community Outreach Program will host a free meeting for crime victims and their families to discuss the Arkansas Crime Victims Reparation Program.

The program is offered through the office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on March 13 at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church located at 9075 N. Pearl Street in Osceola.

Lynette Parham, administrator of the Arkansas Crime Reparation Board of Little Rock, will serve as the guest speaker.

