Paragould man wins $50,000 in Powerball drawing

Although Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot winner was in Indiana, someone in Region 8 still won big.

Michael Walker of Paragould claimed his $50,000 prize Thursday afternoon in Little Rock.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Walker bought his winning ticket at Kum & Go #349, 3400 Linwood Dr. in Paragould.

ASL Director Bishop Woosley said Powerball sales were $831,849 in Arkansas Wednesday.

Those winning numbers are 10, 13, 28, 52, 61 and the Powerball is 2.

The Powerball jackpot was worth over $435 million.

Final @MyARLottery Powerball sales yesterday were $831,849. $50,000 winner in Paragould. Great run for our players and students — Bishop Woosley (@Bwoosley1) February 23, 2017

