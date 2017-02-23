Business moves to make room for new library

The Independence County Library is moving along with their plans to move to a new location.

According to Library Director Vanessa Adams, the library will be moving from their current location at 368 E. Main St. to the Barnett Building at 267 E. Main St.

The Main Street Batesville Office used to occupy the floors where the library is moving.

That office is still in the Barnett Building but has been moved to the third floor.

The Independence County Quorum Court approved the plans for the new library at their meeting on Feb. 13.

Adams said they are still in the design phase. The new library is expected to open in the Spring of 2018.

