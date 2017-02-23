JPD officer's tires slashed on patrol car

Before he went on duty Wednesday, a Jonesboro police officer had to replace all of the tires on his patrol car.

Officer John Hughes reported someone slashed all four tires on his department-issued vehicle while it was parked outside his home in the 1000-block of South Caraway.

Hughes found the tires flattened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. He searched but could not find any slashes, so he aired up the tires.

The next morning at 6:39, as he was leaving for work, he discovered all four tires had been slashed, the incident report said.

Hughes said he did not know who might have cut the tires.

