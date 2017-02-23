Couple charged with exposing child to meth

Deputies arrested two people on multiple drug charges, including exposing a child to meth, following a search of their home.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, conducted a probation compliance check on a home in the 600-block of County Road 508 near Midway.

During the search, according to Sheriff John Montgomery, officers found 5.6 grams of meth, some diazepam pills, a glass meth pipe, a set of scales and a metal spoon containing pieces of a crystal substance.

They also discovered a child living at the residence who had access to the areas containing the drugs and paraphernalia, the sheriff said. Montgomery did not release the child’s age.

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Mikel Blaine Short and 28-year-old Cynthia Marie Platt on suspicion of the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance with purpose to Deliver – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor

Exposure of Child to Methamphetamine – Felony

Both were released from the Baxter County Detention Center after posting $50,000 bond.

Investigators with the Mountain Home Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force participated in the search and arrests, Montgomery said.

