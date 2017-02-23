Greene Co. farmer finds missing Walnut Ridge woman

An 83-year-old woman reported missing out of Walnut Ridge was found safe Thursday morning thanks to a Greene County farmer.

Stonewall farmer Wallace Howe, 86, said he went out to check his land as he does any other day and noticed a car stuck in a field.

“Well, when I first walked up there I thought the lady was dead because she wasn’t moving,” Howe said. “I couldn’t tell if she was breathing and finally I pecked on the window and got her to raise up a little.”

Howe said 83-year-old Regina Poindexter told him she had been out in the field since Tuesday.

Howe noticed tire marks in the mud on Wednesday that hadn’t gone all the way around the land but he assumed the driver turned around, he later found out those marks were from Poindexter’s vehicle.

Howe and his friends contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Department after finding Poindexter and her vehicle stuck in the mud.

The men pulled Poindexter from her vehicle and put her in their warm truck until first responders arrived.

Howe said he heard about Poindexter being missing Thursday morning on Good Morning Region 8.

“They said they ran it on the news and how the car had the window taped up and that car had the window taped up,” Howe said. “She told me she lived here but I don’t know anyone around here by her name.”

Although he helped save Poindexter from a situation that could’ve ended differently, he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“I like to help anybody I can if they’re in trouble,” Howe said. “We’re supposed to help one another. These old people gotta take care of one another.”

