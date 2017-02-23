Police arrest suspected robber at his place of work

A man may need to look for a new job after police arrested him at work.

Maysoe Norment is suspected in a string of recent aggravated robberies.

West Memphis police arrested him Thursday morning at Southern Tire Mart, where he is employed, according to Captain Joe Baker.

The West Memphis Police Department released a mugshot of Norment still in his workplace uniform.

Norment is accused of robbing several businesses at gunpoint over the span of two days, beginning on Feb. 14 with the armed robbery of Little Caesars. The next day, police say he robbed the Flash Market on North Service Road before traveling to the Victory gas station on North Missouri Street and robbing it.

In addition to the alleged robberies, Norment is also accused of breaking and entering a local pawn shop. Baker said Norment attempted to steal a handgun from the shop by breaking the glass display case.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in West Memphis District Court.

