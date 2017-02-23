City violates speed trap law, prosecutor says

DAMASCUS, Ark. (AP) - A prosecutor says Damascus, Arkansas, has "abused its police power" and violated the state's speed-trap law.



Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland says the city violated the state's speed-trap law for issuing too many traffic tickets on a heavily used highway.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a city is in violation of the law if its revenue from traffic fines and costs related to its local traffic citations exceeds 30 percent of the town's total expenses, less capital expenses and debt service in the preceding year.



Hilland says data from an investigation by the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Legislative Audit Division shows the city's citations exceed 30 percent from 2013 to 2015.



The city has 30 days to respond to Hiland's findings. Damascus' city attorney Beau Wilcox says the city will respond after considering all options.



Copyright 2017 KAIT/Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android