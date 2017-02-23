Bill to end life without parole for minors moves forward

A bill that would change how juveniles can be sentenced in Arkansas continues to move through the state legislature.

Senate Bill 294 cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday and will next head to the full Senate for approval.

The bill would take away life in prison without parole sentences for minors and work retroactively to set up parole hearings for the more than 100 prisoners convicted as a minor for either first degree or capital murder.

According to a report by KARK in Little Rock, Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock clarified it makes them eligible but does not mean they will be granted parole.

The bill was introduced after some United States Supreme Court cases that ruled that minors should be treated differently than adults in sentencing.

