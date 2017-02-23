Tornado siren installed in Walnut Ridge

Work crews spent a quiet day Thursday installing a tornado warning siren in an area recently incorporated into Walnut Ridge.

According to a post on the Walnut Ridge city Facebook page, the siren was installed in the College City/Industrial Park area of town. In addition to helping people in the industrial park, the siren will also help people who live in the College Station area.

City officials said the siren will help give advanced warning during severe weather season.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

