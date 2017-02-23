Williams Baptist College hosts annual 5-to-1 Student Ministry

Williams Baptist College hosted their annual 5-to-1 Student Ministry Conference Thursday.

The event was held at the Moody Room of WBC's Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria.

According to Dr. Walter Norvell, associate professor in Christian ministry at WBC, the purpose of the event is to help teenagers take their faith into their young adult years.

Norvell said usually within one year of high school graduation, between 50 to 80% of teens drop out of their churches.

He said when teenagers take their faith into their young adult years, it's important that they have five significant relationships with members within their church to solidify their faith as young adults.

"We're trying to help churches through their pastors," he said. "And youth ministers through parents and volunteer leaders to surround teenagers and their church with five carrying adults who would help establish them in their faith."

Norvell said the conference offers students a variety of guest speakers, who touch on various aspects of student ministry and discipleship.

"WBC's 5-to-1 Student Ministry Conference seeks to equip churches and families with information and skills," he said. "So teens can be surrounded with many caring adults who will help them develop lifelong faith."

Norvell said the guest speakers at the conference were Steven Price, student pastor at FBC Monticello, discussing student ministry with special needs youth; Bill Newton, youth minister at FBC Hot Springs, discussing student discipleship; Warren Gasaway, a member of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention Church Health Team, discussing student evangelism; and Hayes Howell, campus minister at WBC, discussing preparing students for college.

"It creates a culture where teenagers are received into the church with hospitality, love, and concern," he said.

Norvell said they plan to have another annual event for all students to attend next year.

