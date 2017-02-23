Suspected tool thief admits to the crime

He pretty much smiled for the camera.

A Craighead County man, already in jail in Greene County, is now facing charges in Craighead County after he was caught on a game camera allegedly stealing tools from a home near Lake City.

Craighead County Sheriff’s Department Investigator David Vaughn says Bobby Morgan, 54, of Bay is facing charges of breaking and entering and felony theft. Vaughn said Morgan admitted to stealing approximately $1,500 worth of tools and other items from a home on County Road 823.

Detective Vaughn says Morgan has admitted to the crime. Morgan will be in court on Friday, Feb. 24 for a probable cause hearing.

